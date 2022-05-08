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44 States Crowned With the 'Venom of the Serpent'! [07.05.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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220 views • May 08, 2022
- but What Is the State of Your Soul?
In this episode we will take a look at the announcement on May 5th, 2022, concerning the restrictions being placed on the use of the JJ Jab due to blood clots, while infections reportedly rise in 44 states. In doing so we will uncover the true significance of this announcement and what it actually means.
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3,415 Views may 7, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
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https://youtu.be/Ef2KlCK2vjU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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