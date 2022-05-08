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44 States Crowned With the 'Venom of the Serpent'! [07.05.2022]
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220 views • May 08, 2022
- but What Is the State of Your Soul?
In this episode we will take a look at the announcement on May 5th, 2022, concerning the restrictions being placed on the use of the JJ Jab due to blood clots, while infections reportedly rise in 44 states. In doing so we will uncover the true significance of this announcement and what it actually means.
To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
3,415 Views may 7, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ef2KlCK2vjU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
In this episode we will take a look at the announcement on May 5th, 2022, concerning the restrictions being placed on the use of the JJ Jab due to blood clots, while infections reportedly rise in 44 states. In doing so we will uncover the true significance of this announcement and what it actually means.
To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
3,415 Views may 7, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ef2KlCK2vjU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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