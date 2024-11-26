What Does It Mean to Deny Your Soul? Putting Off Emotions Passions and Desires, Emotions and Law of Attraction, Exhausted Overwhelmed Frustrated, How Can I Access My Emotions?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20081012 The Human Soul - Denial Of The Soul
Cut:
03m12s - 15m06s
Divine Truth Website:
divinetruth.com
mary.divinetruth.com
godsway.net
event.divinetruth.com
donate.divinetruth.com
*****************
“EVERY SINGLE TIME YOU PUT OFF AN EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE TO LATER, YOU HAVE JUST DENIED YOUR OWN SOUL. AND IN FACT, YOU HAVE JUST TREATED YOURSELF UNLOVINGLY.”
@ 03m23s