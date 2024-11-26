BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Does It Mean to Deny Your Soul? Putting Off Emotions Passions and Desires, Emotions and Law of Attraction, Exhausted Overwhelmed Frustrated, How Can I Access My Emotions?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
35 views • 5 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/39jzdJKfb_0

20081012 The Human Soul - Denial Of The Soul


Cut:

03m12s - 15m06s


Divine Truth Website:

divinetruth.com

mary.divinetruth.com

godsway.net

event.divinetruth.com

donate.divinetruth.com

*****************



“EVERY SINGLE TIME YOU PUT OFF AN EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE TO LATER, YOU HAVE JUST DENIED YOUR OWN SOUL. AND IN FACT, YOU HAVE JUST TREATED YOURSELF UNLOVINGLY.”

@ 03m23s


Keywords
wisdomemotional painsimplesoul fooddivine love pathsoul conditioncausal emotiontrue spiritualitysoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythinganger and frustrationemotions and law of attractiondenying my soulemotions passions and desiresexhausted and overwhelmed
