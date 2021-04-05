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The History behind the Three-Fifths Compromise
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20 views • April 05, 2021
Of all the compromises which produced the Constitution at the Philadelphia Convention of 1787, the Three-Fifths Compromise is probably considered the most controversial today. But in order to understand what it actually was all about, it’s important to set aside preconceived notions and look at the history behind it - going back more than a decade to the Articles of Confederation.
Path to Liberty: April 5, 2021
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Path to Liberty: April 5, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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