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OldScaryWorld: Old World Maps Live Steam! [29.04.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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87 views • May 02, 2022
Note: The Earth is not a spinning ball... You want Proof? - See these:
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana

Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html

EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNB3QL5M2vOI/
https://rumble.com/vlfraz-the-lost-history-of-flat-earth-part-1-7-documentary-17.08.2021.html

Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2Y2WEeh0m5m/
https://rumble.com/vof75h-ewaranon-is-back-lhfe-21-lost-history-of-earth-21-29.10.2021.html

EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3wKWgS2fleUx/
https://rumble.com/vqhx7f-ewaranon-lost-history-of-earth-22-lhfe-22-the-saga-continues..-09.12.2021.html

Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f9Z9H0ZbDewv/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2SGV25L4kdQX/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wPVtPjg1tkLy/

Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IyUqOSDnKaro/

'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVN7KFQvrvZx/

'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y1uIL5iC7fXv/

The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DyBIluzWDV0Z/



5,404 views Streamed live on Apr 29, 2022
Old Scary World
27.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/L6LJEPoDgyU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVFRY1pmt5B40Dn6QzH4t_g
OldScaryWorld.com
Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilles lgbtqia
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