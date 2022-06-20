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The Truth is stranger than fiction | Quantum Entanglement, or High-Tech Divination? [Questioning Occult Scientism]
Many people today are questioning what the occult agenda behind projects such as CERN's Large Hadron Collider, wondering if it might indeed be some kind of monstrous device of modernized witchcraft, opening demonic portals, etc. But what of quantum physics in general? What about earlier experiments such as the well-known "double-slit experiment"? Are these legitimate empirical tests of the physical world, or is possible that the entire history of atomic theory and quantum physics has been far more "entangled" with the supernatural realm all along...?