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Offering a Science-Based Perspective on Masking in Schools
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1 view • May 15, 2022
In this video-based meeting for the Peace Valley Charter School in Idaho, Dr. Ryan Cole weighed in with his expertise for the school board to help guide their decision on masks for the 2021 school year. The school board voted to not require masks but allow them as optional, in accordance with Dr. Cole's researched views. The conversation was rich and represented different viewpoints from medical professionals and the parents of the children at the school.
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