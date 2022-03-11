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Prepping in Case of WW III, with Simon Roche - Part 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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293 views • March 11, 2022
Part 2 of 2. Simon Roche from the Suidlanders in South Africa comes back the next day to give more advice on prepping, talking about chlorine, antibiotics, salt, seeds and many, many vital items to consider. Better to be prepared in case WW III is starting now.

Since 2016 I have made about 20 videos with the spokesman for the Suitlanders, Simon Roche. What grabbed my attention and still does is the prophecies about WW III by Nicolass van Rensburg who lived from 1864 - 1926. He was correct on about 430 of 740 predictions and I think he's the greatest prophet of all time. He is hardly known outside of his native South Africa so I feel a responsibility to give this actionable intelligence to everyone. He predicated that Turkey would antagonize Russia and Russia would roll through Turkey in one day. Then, on Feb. 27, 2022 Turkey announced they might block Russia from the Black Sea. The "Siener" recommended moving to South Africa or Namibia, next to it, once WW III starts.

The World War III / South Africa playlist of videos is at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/8tWeWvbVVbu6/

Nicolaas van Rensburg's prophecies are in the book, "Messenger of God" available at Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Messenger-God-Adriaan-Snyman-ebook/dp/B01F8PZA10/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8

The Suidlanders at https://suidlanders.org/ in South Africa. Please donate to the Suidlanders.

If you love this content, love that it’s free for everyone, please consider doing some volunteer work or making a donation. Please click “Like”, Subscribe and share. Please copy my videos and promote this channel and on your own social media connections and email lists to spread the message.

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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