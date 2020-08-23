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The Mark of the Beast - an Eternally significant Question
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43 views • August 23, 2020
Is the Mark of the Beast already here? Are RFID microchips or RFID chipped cards (like Argentina's Sube card) the Mark of the Beast, mentioned in The Book of Revelation (Revelation 13:16-18)? Is the Mark of the Beast Sunday worship? What should our attitude be to Mark of the Beast (666) precursors, like Radio Frequency I.D. or microchip implants? This video answers these eternally significant questions... and more! Will you accept the Mark of the Beast? Or, have you already accepted the mark of the beast?
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