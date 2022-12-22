Create New Account
Donnie Darko - PizzaGate Resonant Initiation - Part 3 - The Tale of a Spurious Timeline
Published Yesterday

In this third installment, we cover scenes that feature the themes of several other key video series that we've produced in recent years. We are, of course, building off what we covered in our previous installments so, if you haven't seen them yet, we recommend watching them before continuing here.https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#DonnieDarko


We deal with subjects that are for mature audiences only, plus there's crude language in some of the clips we'll be playing, so, be forewarned.


