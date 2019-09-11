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Breaking: Trump Removes Neocon Warmonger John Bolton From National Security Advisor - War Room Full Show
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12 views • September 11, 2019
Heavy news day as major developments are happening on the border crisis, big tech censorship, the truth about abortion clinics, John Bolton is out, deep state Russian Collusion Hoax and more. The current status of the Flynn case is explained, the fake judge in the way of President Trump securing our border is named, and the truth about child sacrifice is exposed.
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