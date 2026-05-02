Trump Claims Iran War Won: Reality vs. Rhetoric

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- Donald Trump claims United States has already won war against Iran, seeks larger margin victory.

- He asserts destruction of Iran’s military assets, saying withdrawal would delay rebuilding for decades significantly.

- Conflict began after February airstrikes under Operation Epic Fury, targeting nuclear facilities and infrastructure Iran.

- Economic fallout includes Strait of Hormuz closure, rising oil prices, and multibillion-dollar U.S. military expenditures.

- Critics including Friedrich Merz question strategy, citing civilian casualties, strained alliances, and uncertain path resolution.









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