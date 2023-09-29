A NATION WITHOUT BORDERS | Situation is beyond insane & growing fast

A NATION WITHOUT BORDERS:
Elon Musk: "Situation is beyond insane & growing fast"
@elonmusk
Ashely St Clair:
"Here at the border with @CabelloAuden & Border Patrol is cutting the barbed wire to let these folks in.
At other points, they are simply throwing blankets over the wire and coming in waves between hundreds and thousands every hour. Come one, come all! "
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1707718443292627178?s=20
