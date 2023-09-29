Create New Account
A NATION WITHOUT BORDERS | Situation is beyond insane & growing fast
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago

A NATION WITHOUT BORDERS:


Elon Musk: "Situation is beyond insane & growing fast"

@elonmusk



Ashely St Clair:

"Here at the border with @CabelloAuden & Border Patrol is cutting the barbed wire to let these folks in.


At other points, they are simply throwing blankets over the wire and coming in waves between hundreds and thousands every hour. Come one, come all! "


https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1707718443292627178?s=20

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

