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Israeli Data Tells Story The Media & Both Sides Of Politics Don't Want To Tell! +More!
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120 views • September 01, 2021
Tinlizzy: Nailed it! An intelligent voice for the millennial gen who can think for yourself. 👏👏👏you're right about so much of this. It is refreshing to hear this. People are so angry and hateful it is sad. People are still ignorant to the distractions. We're going in a scary direction if we can't come together in this fight for medical choice.
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