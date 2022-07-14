The Ending Of An Era: 40-Years of Stability Is Over. Expect More Volatility & Conflict | Rick Rule

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The tide has shifted. After 40-years of relative stability, markets and the general financial system is entering a new era of volatility and conflict. "The period of 1982 to 2022 was probably the easiest period known to humankind," says legendary investor Rick Rule, "I would argue it's over." In this environment, "I am delighted to own bullion."

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