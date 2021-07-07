LAND OF THE FREE - MEL GIBSON - GEORGIA GUIDESTONES - LET THE SUNSHINE IN

Mel Gibson the only one who makes films that I trust. PERIOD. LAND OF THE FREE - Mel Gibson - Georgia Guide-stones - Let The Sunshine In

Mel Gibson rant in the Movie Conspiracy Theory which is quite relevant right now.



• LAND OF THE FREE

• Conspiracy Theory Movie with Mel Gibson

• Georgia Guidestones 10 Commandments



1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.

2. Guide reproduction wisely - improving fitness and diversity.

3. Unite humanity with a living new language.

4. Rule passion - faith - tradition - and all things with tempered reason.

5. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

6. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

7. Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

8. Balance personal rights with social duties.

9. Prize truth - beauty - love - seeking harmony with the infinite.

10. Be not a cancer on the earth - Leave room for nature - Leave room for nature.



Limiting the population of the earth to 500 million will require the extermination of nine-tenths of the world's people.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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