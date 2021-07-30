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On the Kevin J. Johnston Show with special guest, Martin McDermott
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1 view • July 30, 2021
July 29, 2021
On the Kevin J. Johnston Show with special guest, Martin McDermott
On the Kevin J. Johnston show, Kevin talks about different topics, especially with your kids returning to college and having to be required of taking covid tests, which are ridiculous. Please don't don't let your kids endure this nonsense of segregation. At the end of the show, Martin McDermott has more tales to tell about your properties and how you can protect yourself.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
On the Kevin J. Johnston Show with special guest, Martin McDermott
On the Kevin J. Johnston show, Kevin talks about different topics, especially with your kids returning to college and having to be required of taking covid tests, which are ridiculous. Please don't don't let your kids endure this nonsense of segregation. At the end of the show, Martin McDermott has more tales to tell about your properties and how you can protect yourself.
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.facebook.com/kevinjjohnstonradio/
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
https://www.facebook.com/derekstories
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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