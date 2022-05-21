For Those that Have Eyes to See... Nothing Is As It Seems

God loves you fiercely and passionately. He loves you so much that He gave His only begotten Son so that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life (John 3:16).



The moment you believe on the finished work of Jesus Christ, that He was born of a virgin, wrapped in flesh, lived a perfect life for He is God in the flesh. He died for the remission of all of your sin, past, present and future. He was buried and rose again on the third day according to Scripture (1 Corinthians 15:1-4) you are saved and born again with the Holy Spirit of Promise (Ephesians 1:13-14). Salvation is a free gift…not of ourselves lest anyone should boast (Ephesians 2: 8-9).



We are all born sinners and we all fall short of the glory but God made a way for us to be with Him in His kingdom. The only work required for salvation is to believe on the One He sent and that is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Love is the reason He came for you…



Today is the day of salvation. Put your trust in the shed blood of Jesus as payment for your sins in full. Heaven or Hell, smoking or non smoking! But remember that Satan owns the fence!