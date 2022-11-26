Create New Account
TikTok Can Transmit Data in Your Phone to China
Published Saturday
https://gnews.org/articles/534991

Summary：11/23/2022 Michael Pillsbury: CCP's cyber warfare capabilities are 10 times that of the US in terms of working people and far more offensive. TikTok is very important to CCP’s cyber warfare, it can transmit all the data in your phone to China. We need to take legislation to restrict TikTok.

