TikTok Can Transmit Data in Your Phone to China

https://gnews.org/articles/534991
Summary：11/23/2022 Michael Pillsbury: CCP's cyber warfare capabilities are 10 times that of the US in terms of working people and far more offensive. TikTok is very important to CCP’s cyber warfare, it can transmit all the data in your phone to China. We need to take legislation to restrict TikTok.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.