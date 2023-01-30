AAP RECOMMENDS WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS AND SURGERY FOR CHILDREN

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now greenlighting dangerous drugs and aggressive surgeries for obese kids. Sound science and balanced solutions or revolving door industry influence ripe with conflicts of interest? The HighWire investigates.
#Wegovy #ChildhoodObesity #Tirzepatide #FoodCompass
POSTED: January 30, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.