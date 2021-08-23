LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Michigan Rep. Steve Carra Calls for Election Audit

Speaking exclusively to The New American's Alex Newman, Michigan Rep. Steve Carra says that future election integrity and security measures won't be successful unless the 2020 election is put under the microscope of a forensic audit. "We need to verify the election results," Rep. Carra said. "This idea of moving forward, it's time to move forward -- I'm tired of hearing that in Lansing. We need to see what worked and what didn't work from the last election. This concept of passing dozens of election integrity bills without first verifying what actually happened in 2020 makes no sense."



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