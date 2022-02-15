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Hidden Science Greater Cause Of Disease - Dr Andrew Kaufman with Dr Robert Young - Ramola D Reports - 72777
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240 views • February 15, 2022
SInce my comment with this was shaddowbanned, I'll put what they don't want you to see here: https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/If-there-are-no-viruses-then-what-is-the-common-cold:0
AND
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/WHY-THE-NEW-WORLD-ORDER-WILL-FAIL-7772666-72777:5
WOW, all I can say is that YOU JUST NEED TO KNOW THIS. The truth and information that is being exposed because of this covid fraud is absolutely amazing.
Source - Truth will set You Free ! Channel: https://odysee.com/@Truth_will_set_You_Free:0/Hidden-Science-Greater-Cause-Of-Disease-With-Andrew-Kaufman-MD:1
Join me on all my other Channel:
O d y s e e -> https://bit.ly/3Cwknfo
B i t c h u t e -> https://bit.ly/3GyT32p
B r i g h t e o n -> https://bit.ly/3GA3bYO
R u m b l e -> https://bit.ly/3Bu4sge
U g e t u b e -> https://bit.ly/3pQivKQ
Join me on all my other Channel where I also post important & relevant Articles, Documents, PDF Books and MEMES: O d y s e e -> https://bit.ly/3Cwknfo
72777, terrain, kaufman, young, truth
AND
https://odysee.com/@AgentOfChange:e/WHY-THE-NEW-WORLD-ORDER-WILL-FAIL-7772666-72777:5
WOW, all I can say is that YOU JUST NEED TO KNOW THIS. The truth and information that is being exposed because of this covid fraud is absolutely amazing.
Source - Truth will set You Free ! Channel: https://odysee.com/@Truth_will_set_You_Free:0/Hidden-Science-Greater-Cause-Of-Disease-With-Andrew-Kaufman-MD:1
Join me on all my other Channel:
O d y s e e -> https://bit.ly/3Cwknfo
B i t c h u t e -> https://bit.ly/3GyT32p
B r i g h t e o n -> https://bit.ly/3GA3bYO
R u m b l e -> https://bit.ly/3Bu4sge
U g e t u b e -> https://bit.ly/3pQivKQ
Join me on all my other Channel where I also post important & relevant Articles, Documents, PDF Books and MEMES: O d y s e e -> https://bit.ly/3Cwknfo
72777, terrain, kaufman, young, truth
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