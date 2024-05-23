Create New Account
South Bronx: Trump Supporters lined up since 8AM in the RAIN for tonight's rally!
Supporters of President Trump in South Bronx- Despite heavy rains this morning, Trump supporters have been out here lined up since as early as 8am for Trump’s rally which starts tonight at 6.


Many are drenched from the rain but in good spirits for tonight’s rally.


https://x.com/sav_says_/status/1793665653108592894

magapresident donald j trumptrump 2024agenda 47south bronx rally

