South Bronx: Trump Supporters lined up since 8AM in the RAIN for tonight's rally!

Supporters of President Trump in South Bronx- Despite heavy rains this morning, Trump supporters have been out here lined up since as early as 8am for Trump’s rally which starts tonight at 6.
Many are drenched from the rain but in good spirits for tonight’s rally.
