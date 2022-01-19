HEROIC PRIEST SPEAKS OUT ON CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY

HEROIC PRIEST FATHER DANIEL NOLANA traditional Catholic priest has said that the oppression of unvaccinated people through the use of vaccine mandates constitutes crimes against humanity and violates Catholic Church teaching.Father Nolan said the Gospel compels him to speak out against the unconscionable discrimination being perpetrated against unvaccinated persons."The unvaccinated have become the target of injustice, hostility, and aggression, depriving them of their basic human rights, No group of any kind can be excluded from basic human rights, not even the social group of the unvaccinated.”" In the name of public health, people have had their lives and livelihoods destroyed, their employment terminated, their privacy invaded, their freedoms crushed, their dignity removed, their opportunities curtailed, their quality of life suppressed — all because they will not obey their government’s orders.""A campaign of fear has been waged upon the world to create a climate in which people will accept compromises they would not normally accept in calmer times. The upshot of this messaging is for humanity to embrace the experimental COVID-19 vaccines as a cure-all, the panacea that will solve all of our problems.”“I see irresponsible, unethical, unjust measures forced upon an unwilling populace,” measures based on a stream of lies, consisting of contradictions, the obfuscation of facts, the misrepresentations of truth, and gross exaggerations.”nd then we were told, vaccines are necessary. Everyone and everywhere.”"Despite natural immunity to COVID-19 being superior to the novel vaccines, concerns regarding allergic and other reactions to the abortion-tainted inoculations, and an increasing amount of so-called breakthrough cases among the vaccinated, leaders refuse to consider veering from the path of universal vaccination."“There have been over 10,000 deaths caused by the vaccine, 30,000 permanent disabilities, 80,000 serious injuries, and hundreds of thousands of adverse affects, Despite the fact that an increasing number of children are suffering from heart disease and even death due to the vaccine — all we hear, is: ‘All must be vaccinated.’ ”--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------#Reverence4all Declaration:I SUPPORT completely unfettered freedom of choice for each person in all aspects of his or her personal healthcare, without any coercion, sanction, or discrimination.