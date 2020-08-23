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How Trustworthy is Bill Gates Judgment
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20 views • August 23, 2020
This video discusses several examples of poor judgment or dishonesty by Microsoft Founder and former CEO turned philanthropist and vaccine "expert" Bill Gates, notably his claims of a severe shortage of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) workers while simultaneously laying off at least 35,000 STEM workers. Will Bill Gates and his family boldly lead the world by publicly taking the COVID-19 vaccine first in an independently verifiable way?
Article: Microsoft STEM Shortage Claims and Layoffs (2009-2017) https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/microsoft-layoffs-and-stem-shortage-claims-2009-2017/
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Article: Microsoft STEM Shortage Claims and Layoffs (2009-2017) https://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/microsoft-layoffs-and-stem-shortage-claims-2009-2017/
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LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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