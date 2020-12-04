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PETER ANTHONY ~ The Man Who Died - Quantum Matrix, God & Paranormal Realities [Age Of Truth TV] [HD]
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32 views • December 04, 2020
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In searching for the TRUTH, you become aware of some very dark things happening in the world around you, and to people on the planet. We need positive, uplifting stories for encouragement, enlightenment and greater awareness to inspire how we can change our lives for the better and become succesful, no matter what we would like to do in life.
Author, Lecturer, Producer, Psychic, Numerology Lifecoach & Paranormal Investigator, PETER ANTHONY - IS A MAN WHO DIED!
He had an NDE - Near Death Experience - where he was on the operating table in a hospital, that first wouldn´t let him in. In hospital Room 11 on 11th November (month 11) in 1987. Suddenly his soul left his dying body, only to float above him. He could see himself being operated on, everyone and everything in the room, what they were saying and doing. He traveled into another realm, a previously unknown dimension, through a massive tunnel of light and many colors and saw a "Life review". Peter Anthony met GOD, but his experience of "GOD" was very different from the God he was brought up to believe in. Energy was everything, and he could se it all - the whole complicated MATRIX, his own life (past and future) and other peoples lives, and how governments on our planet did horrible things to manipulate people. Numbers and equations all made sense, everything was numerology, numbers, codes and THE ALL was understood. Tesla, Einstein, Edison etc. Everything made sense, according to Peter Anthony
BIOGRAPHY:
Peter Anthony is a producer, International Psychic and Paranormal Investigator, contributing writer for several spiritual magazines across the country, author of Key Master, and a Numerology Life Coach. The early days of Peter’s career began when he was studying to become a Special Effects Makeup Artist. Working alongside Dan Rather, Diane Sawyer, Leslie Stahl, and Bob Schieffer, Peter was quick to rise and was soon working with the who’s who in showbiz, as a free-lance image consultant.
In 1987, the after effects of a Near Death Experience presented an inexplicable gift of mathematical codes such as; 33, 222, 333, 444, as well as a series of 0.000’s followed by a series of 01.111’s. This played a life changing event in Anthony’s life. His extraordinary artistic talents vanished, and were replaced with arithmetical knowledge, allowing Anthony to become an expert in Numerology.
Hollywood VIPS behind closed doors heard about Peter’s gifts as an intuitive, and began booking private sessions for themselves, as well as their family, friends and colleagues. In 1995, Peter’s NDE abilities landed him on Fox’s hit TV paranormal show, Sightings. Anthony traveled extensively throughout America, working alongside a team of paranormal and forensic experts, as a psychic detective. Resolving forgotten murder cases, as well as exploring haunted houses, cemeteries, abandoned caves, and concentration camps, skyrocketed Peter’s career into becoming an overnight success in television.
Peter has appeared on The Lezza Gibbons Show, Borderline, Beyond Belief; Fact or Fiction, Celebrity Séance, Coast to Coast, with George Noory, Fox’s Morning show, Wake Up, Palm Springs Psychic, Spirit Talk, with Chris Fleming, The Doctor Leslie Show, Dark Thirty Radio, as well numerous day and night time radio shows across the country.
Peter Anthony’s book tour across America promotes the International Association of Near Death Studies, and has propelled him to becoming a defining speaker for NDE’S. Mr. Anthony’s book, Key Master, inspired by his own NDE, has been recently inducted into the Edgar Cayce Library, and is under development for a film. Peter Anthony’s second book, The Accidental Prophet, soon to be released.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- WHAT HAPPENS TO US WHEN WE DIE?
- Peter Anthony´s remarkable lifestory and NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE.
- Meeting SOURCE (God), seeing the "Matrix" - quantum physics and construct of the
universe.
- PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION
- LAW OF ATTRACTION, Spiritual consciousness.
- Numerology, Remote Viewing, Clairvoyance.
- Nordic Aliens, Archons / Demons /Jinn
- Reincarnation Soul Trap / Inter-dimensional "hijack".
- New World Order power structure vs. Truth and enlightenment.
......all this and MUCH MORE in the in-depth, hard-talk, fascinating interview with AGE OF TRUTH TV´S presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Filmed on 27th of January 2020 at the Age Of Truth TV studios in
Copenhagen, Denmark and via ZOOM to Palm Springs, Los Angeles, CA, USA.
PETER ANTHONY WEBSITE:
http://theaccidentalprophet.com
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
In searching for the TRUTH, you become aware of some very dark things happening in the world around you, and to people on the planet. We need positive, uplifting stories for encouragement, enlightenment and greater awareness to inspire how we can change our lives for the better and become succesful, no matter what we would like to do in life.
Author, Lecturer, Producer, Psychic, Numerology Lifecoach & Paranormal Investigator, PETER ANTHONY - IS A MAN WHO DIED!
He had an NDE - Near Death Experience - where he was on the operating table in a hospital, that first wouldn´t let him in. In hospital Room 11 on 11th November (month 11) in 1987. Suddenly his soul left his dying body, only to float above him. He could see himself being operated on, everyone and everything in the room, what they were saying and doing. He traveled into another realm, a previously unknown dimension, through a massive tunnel of light and many colors and saw a "Life review". Peter Anthony met GOD, but his experience of "GOD" was very different from the God he was brought up to believe in. Energy was everything, and he could se it all - the whole complicated MATRIX, his own life (past and future) and other peoples lives, and how governments on our planet did horrible things to manipulate people. Numbers and equations all made sense, everything was numerology, numbers, codes and THE ALL was understood. Tesla, Einstein, Edison etc. Everything made sense, according to Peter Anthony
BIOGRAPHY:
Peter Anthony is a producer, International Psychic and Paranormal Investigator, contributing writer for several spiritual magazines across the country, author of Key Master, and a Numerology Life Coach. The early days of Peter’s career began when he was studying to become a Special Effects Makeup Artist. Working alongside Dan Rather, Diane Sawyer, Leslie Stahl, and Bob Schieffer, Peter was quick to rise and was soon working with the who’s who in showbiz, as a free-lance image consultant.
In 1987, the after effects of a Near Death Experience presented an inexplicable gift of mathematical codes such as; 33, 222, 333, 444, as well as a series of 0.000’s followed by a series of 01.111’s. This played a life changing event in Anthony’s life. His extraordinary artistic talents vanished, and were replaced with arithmetical knowledge, allowing Anthony to become an expert in Numerology.
Hollywood VIPS behind closed doors heard about Peter’s gifts as an intuitive, and began booking private sessions for themselves, as well as their family, friends and colleagues. In 1995, Peter’s NDE abilities landed him on Fox’s hit TV paranormal show, Sightings. Anthony traveled extensively throughout America, working alongside a team of paranormal and forensic experts, as a psychic detective. Resolving forgotten murder cases, as well as exploring haunted houses, cemeteries, abandoned caves, and concentration camps, skyrocketed Peter’s career into becoming an overnight success in television.
Peter has appeared on The Lezza Gibbons Show, Borderline, Beyond Belief; Fact or Fiction, Celebrity Séance, Coast to Coast, with George Noory, Fox’s Morning show, Wake Up, Palm Springs Psychic, Spirit Talk, with Chris Fleming, The Doctor Leslie Show, Dark Thirty Radio, as well numerous day and night time radio shows across the country.
Peter Anthony’s book tour across America promotes the International Association of Near Death Studies, and has propelled him to becoming a defining speaker for NDE’S. Mr. Anthony’s book, Key Master, inspired by his own NDE, has been recently inducted into the Edgar Cayce Library, and is under development for a film. Peter Anthony’s second book, The Accidental Prophet, soon to be released.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- WHAT HAPPENS TO US WHEN WE DIE?
- Peter Anthony´s remarkable lifestory and NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE.
- Meeting SOURCE (God), seeing the "Matrix" - quantum physics and construct of the
universe.
- PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION
- LAW OF ATTRACTION, Spiritual consciousness.
- Numerology, Remote Viewing, Clairvoyance.
- Nordic Aliens, Archons / Demons /Jinn
- Reincarnation Soul Trap / Inter-dimensional "hijack".
- New World Order power structure vs. Truth and enlightenment.
......all this and MUCH MORE in the in-depth, hard-talk, fascinating interview with AGE OF TRUTH TV´S presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Filmed on 27th of January 2020 at the Age Of Truth TV studios in
Copenhagen, Denmark and via ZOOM to Palm Springs, Los Angeles, CA, USA.
PETER ANTHONY WEBSITE:
http://theaccidentalprophet.com
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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