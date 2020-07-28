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Covid Cure
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271 views • July 28, 2020
Houston Doctor has treated 355 (and counting) patients with hydroxychloroquine with 100% success. Her oldest patient was 91 others had high blood pressure and other medical issues. They all recovered with this treatment. She has nothing but contempt for doctors who are withholding this treatment from their patients. A must watch!
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