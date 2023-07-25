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5 BEST Graphics Cards Under $400 (2023)
PCMecca
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19 views • July 25, 2023

➜ Amazon Links for the Best GPUs Under $400 in 2023

5. ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti EVO OC - https://amzn.to/3DOyyjh 

4. GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3050 Gaming OC - https://amzn.to/3UHWCKX 

3. ZOTAC Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER - https://amzn.to/3SqCpHy 

2. GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6600 Eagle - https://amzn.to/3R2nF0f 

1. ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 OC - https://amzn.to/3QZr8fX 

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In this video, we hand-selected, reviewed, and compared the 5 best graphics cards you're going to find on the market in 2023.

With the prices of GPUs finally getting back to normal, your selection is now much better in the sub-$400 category.

You are now able to buy fantastic 1080p graphics cards from the 1600-series GTX lineup, as well as a couple of RTX and RX cards that are going to give you great frame rates even on a 1440p monitor.

As always, if you're still not sure which card is the best for your particular setup, feel free to reach out to us, and we will be more than happy to help you out.

We love hearing from you!

- The PC Mecca team

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Read the full article ➜ https://pcmecca.com/best-gaming-graphics-cards-under-400/ 

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Please note: As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. I also work with other affiliate partners and may be compensated from the links above.

Prices are exactly the same for you if your purchase is through an affiliate link or a non-affiliate link. You will not pay more by clicking through the link.

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