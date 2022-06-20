Overnight Opinions - Are We Getting a Cyberattack this Year?

Thanks for watching Overnight Opinions, a weekly news roundup on the Ladies Love Politics channel. Here you’ll get current events blended with spicy commentary directed at our elected leaders.It’s late, you’re awake, let’s get started …

You can check out the Ladies Love Politics blog and read a transcript/references of this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.

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Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds





REFERENCES:





https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/2021s-fictional-cyberattack-simulation-prepping-us-cyber-pandemic

https://www.weforum.org/projects/cyber-polygon

https://cyberpolygon.com/upload/Cyber_Polygon_report_results_2020_EN_v1_1.pdf

https://2020.cyberpolygon.com/results-2020/

https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/

https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2020/09/14/in-many-countries-people-are-more-negative-about-the-economy-amid-covid-19-than-during-great-recession/

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/scenario.html

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/02/investigative-reports/from-event-201-to-cyber-polygon-the-wefs-simulation-of-a-coming-cyber-pandemic/

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/how-life-could-change-2030/

https://www.weforum.org/about/the-fourth-industrial-revolution-by-klaus-schwab/

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events/2018_clade_x_exercise/pdfs/Clade-X-executive-summary-document.pdf

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events/2018_clade_x_exercise/

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/events-archive/2001_dark-winter/

https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TI9RMSvtkBU&t=149s



