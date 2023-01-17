⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, January 17, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (17 January 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the Western Military District has launched strikes at the units from 14th, 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and 93rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated near Liman Pervy (Kharkov region).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, intensive action of motorised rifle units, and the strikes launched by artillery of the Central Military District at the concentrations of manpower and hardware of 71st Chaser, 80th and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU, as well as at those of 15th National Guard Regiment have resulted in the elimination of over 70 personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles near Grigorovka, Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), and to the west of Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 In Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Military District, supported by units of Airborne Troops, continued their offensive operations.

◽️ Over 60 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, artillery units of the Eastern Military District, and the Pacific Fleet's marines have neutralised the concentrations of manpower and hardware from 61st Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Zolotaya Niva, and 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated in the area to the north of Levadnoye and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles.

Part II

✈️💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised an artillery ordnance depot of 114th Territorial Defence Brigade near Veliky Burluk (Kharkov region), as well as 82 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware at 98 areas.





💥 Counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in destruction of:





▪️ 1 Polish-manufactured Krab howitzer near Peschanoye (Kharkov region);





▪️ 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin howitzer, and one fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) near Lozovaya (Kharkov region);





▪️ 1 D-20 howitzer near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic);





▪️ 2 Giatsint-B howitzers near Maryinka and Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic);





▪️ 2 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region);





▪️ 5 D-30 howitzers near Zmiyevka, Novokairy (Kherson region), Sofiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 4 U.S.-manufactured counterbattery warfare radars have been destroyed:





▪️ 2 AN/TPQ-50 stations near Mylovoye and Dudchany (Kherson region),





▪️ 1 AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic),





▪️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery warfare radar near Senkovo (Kharkov region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 6 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolskoye, and Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 14 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MLRS have been intercepted near Udy (Kharkov region), Smolyaninovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Donetsk, and Khartsyzsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured anti-radiation missile has been shot down near Radensk (Kherson region).





◽️ 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile has been shot down near Berdyansk (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 372 airplanes and 200 helicopters, 2,891 unmanned aerial vehicles, 401 air defence missile systems, 7,549 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 984 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,853 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,081 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.