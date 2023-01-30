MIT Professor Calls For An Immediate Stop To The COVID mRNA Vaccination Program
“This is clearly the most failing medical product in the history of medical products both in terms of efficacy and safety”
https://mitsloan.mit.edu/faculty/directory/retsef-levi
