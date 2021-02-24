HARSH ECONOMIC REALITY of USA ECONOMIC MAYHEM - LA ECHO PARK HOMELESS 2021

USA ECONOMIC MAYHEM - UNEMPLOYED - HOMELESS OVER 60 MILLION POTENTIALLY LOSING IT ALL AND LIVING ON THE STREETS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD



A LOOK INTO ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA USA FEBRUARY 2021

A MICROCOSM OF WHAT IS PLAGUING THE ENTIRE USA



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.