New Ukrainian losses detected after the defeat of several T-64 tanks deployed to the battlefield to stop the Russian breakthrough in Nevskoye, which had been liberated a few days ago in Lugansk region. The Russian Defense Ministry released video evidence on the evening of September 24, 2024, showing that at that time, a Russian UAV spotted and monitored the separate movement of several Ukrainian T-64 tanks from Novolyubovka neighboring Nevskoye, trying to recapture the village but suffered losses. At that time, the reconnaissance drone operator called in the support of attack drones and artillery. First, the Lancet roaming ammunition of the 144th Division did its job, and smoked it out. The Zapad Group of Forces of the Military Group “West”, on 24-hour alert in their task area, continuously suppressed firing points, destroyed weapons, and inflicted damage from ammunition fire on Ukrainian troops.

In a separate location not so far away in Novolyubovka, another T-64 tank advanced, the Ukrainians believed they could fire on Russian positions. Although the enemy tank was in a firing position for only a few minutes, turned around and started to flee, the Russian artillery shells managed to catch up with it, and hit it right in the head of the tank's turret. In addition, one T-64BV tank with anti-drone protection was destroyed with two hits, as shown in the video frames released by the closed channel. The tank was still trying to escape after being hit by artillery, but then stopped, at least this gave the surviving crew a chance to save their lives. The Lancet drone then dived quickly towards the tank, causing a huge explosion, and the equipment slowly burned out completely.

