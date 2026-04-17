25 YEARS OF CONSPIRACIES 👀 CONNECT THE DOTS

I found a seriously intelligent video by @icantevenfilms . It visualizes conspiracies of the last 25 years while letting YOU connect the dots. The music, visuals, and themes are next level. You’ve gotta know your stuff and watch closely. This is a must-see.





Watch 👀

Volume up 🎧





Source: https://x.com/JackDangerLIVE/status/2044752380877480034





URLs of interest:





Orwell's Optimism: The Deep State, Self-Deception, 9/11, and the Legend of"FBI Maverick" John O'Neill

Essay by Allan Weisbecker

https://archive.vn/o2ybS





The B-Thing: World Trade Center, New York, USA

2000

https://www.gelitin.net/projects/b-thing/





Unredacted Epstein Flight Logs

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:a5f45798-c705-4b0c-8888-b2a6c4c1f268?viewer%21megaVerb=group-discover





The COVIDIOCRACY

https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine





PASTEURIZATION OF MILK

https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/lords/1946/apr/10/pasteurization-of-milk





The hoax of the twentieth century : the case against the presumed extermination of European Jewry

https://archive.org/details/hoaxoftwentiethc0000butz





SSpprriinnggbbooaarrdd - Thru The Looking Glass

https://l00kinglass.com/springboard





Bathhouses and Gay Bars: Inside Obama's Alleged Secret Double Life

https://radaronline.com/p/barack-obama-gay-bathhouses-ex-lovers-secret-life/





More Photos of US/NATO Troops Patrolling Opium Poppy Fields in ...

https://publicintelligence.net/more-photos-of-usnato-troops-patrolling-opium-poppy-fields-in-afghanistan/