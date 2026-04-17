BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

25 YEARS OF CONSPIRACIES 👀 CONNECT THE DOTS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
719 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • Today

I found a seriously intelligent video by @icantevenfilms . It visualizes conspiracies of the last 25 years while letting YOU connect the dots. The music, visuals, and themes are next level. You’ve gotta know your stuff and watch closely. This is a must-see.


Watch 👀

Volume up 🎧


Source: https://x.com/JackDangerLIVE/status/2044752380877480034


URLs of interest:


Orwell's Optimism: The Deep State, Self-Deception, 9/11, and the Legend of"FBI Maverick" John O'Neill

Essay by Allan Weisbecker

https://archive.vn/o2ybS


The B-Thing: World Trade Center, New York, USA

2000

https://www.gelitin.net/projects/b-thing/


Unredacted Epstein Flight Logs

https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:a5f45798-c705-4b0c-8888-b2a6c4c1f268?viewer%21megaVerb=group-discover


The COVIDIOCRACY

https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine


PASTEURIZATION OF MILK

https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/lords/1946/apr/10/pasteurization-of-milk


The hoax of the twentieth century : the case against the presumed extermination of European Jewry

https://archive.org/details/hoaxoftwentiethc0000butz


SSpprriinnggbbooaarrdd - Thru The Looking Glass

https://l00kinglass.com/springboard


Bathhouses and Gay Bars: Inside Obama's Alleged Secret Double Life

https://radaronline.com/p/barack-obama-gay-bathhouses-ex-lovers-secret-life/


More Photos of US/NATO Troops Patrolling Opium Poppy Fields in ...

https://publicintelligence.net/more-photos-of-usnato-troops-patrolling-opium-poppy-fields-in-afghanistan/

Keywords
september 11epstein filescharlie kirk assassination psyop25 years of conspiraciessackler opioid crisisafghanistan poppy fields protected by us troopspentacooned
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Ramon Tomey
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
Parents Decide Act requires Apple, Google to verify age of every device user

Parents Decide Act requires Apple, Google to verify age of every device user

Cassie B.
A coastal community&#8217;s stand: Malibu residents challenge 5G rollout near homes

A coastal community’s stand: Malibu residents challenge 5G rollout near homes

Willow Tohi
Gold Backs: The survivalist&#8217;s ultimate hedge amid dollar demise

Gold Backs: The survivalist’s ultimate hedge amid dollar demise

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy