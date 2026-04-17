25 YEARS OF CONSPIRACIES 👀 CONNECT THE DOTS

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I found a seriously intelligent video by @icantevenfilms . It visualizes conspiracies of the last 25 years while letting YOU connect the dots. The music, visuals, and themes are next level. You’ve gotta know your stuff and watch closely. This is a must-see.
Watch 👀
Volume up 🎧
Source: https://x.com/JackDangerLIVE/status/2044752380877480034
URLs of interest:
Orwell's Optimism: The Deep State, Self-Deception, 9/11, and the Legend of"FBI Maverick" John O'Neill
Essay by Allan Weisbecker
The B-Thing: World Trade Center, New York, USA
2000
https://www.gelitin.net/projects/b-thing/
Unredacted Epstein Flight Logs
https://acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:US:a5f45798-c705-4b0c-8888-b2a6c4c1f268?viewer%21megaVerb=group-discover
The COVIDIOCRACY
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine
PASTEURIZATION OF MILK
https://api.parliament.uk/historic-hansard/lords/1946/apr/10/pasteurization-of-milk
The hoax of the twentieth century : the case against the presumed extermination of European Jewry
https://archive.org/details/hoaxoftwentiethc0000butz
SSpprriinnggbbooaarrdd - Thru The Looking Glass
https://l00kinglass.com/springboard
Bathhouses and Gay Bars: Inside Obama's Alleged Secret Double Life
https://radaronline.com/p/barack-obama-gay-bathhouses-ex-lovers-secret-life/
More Photos of US/NATO Troops Patrolling Opium Poppy Fields in ...
https://publicintelligence.net/more-photos-of-usnato-troops-patrolling-opium-poppy-fields-in-afghanistan/