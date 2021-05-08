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AUSTRALIAN GOV DOCUMENTS: VACCINE IS A POISON DISTRIBUTED BY UN CHIEF OF BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS
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80 views • May 08, 2021
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PLAZMA
Bit of a brutal video. Download and share everywhere. Mirror it and upload to other platforms. Not just Bitchute. EVERYWHERE!
People arent seeming to get the point of this video. I am scrolling through the poisons lists, but pay attention to the change in the 2016 poison licence and the newly introduced scheduling system, thats the whole point.
The documents are below. Stop bitching about what I was looking at at the time and look for yourself, it was a live stream recorded.
And not only that, it IS a poison. Their words, not mine. Its up to you what you think about it, the fact is, they changed the schedules that you can find online, the original licence for military to issue poisons by military (WTF by the way) runs from the 2016 Law and a NEW poison distribution list was issued AFTER the original military poison distribution licence was given (poisons changed in February 2020).
In a nutshell, its a rolling contract from an older system for the government via military to inject the public with a poison that was put into place and distributed by the UN Chief of Biological Weapons.
You be the judge...its fucking insane I have to keep explaining this.
References:
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-03/210324-Authorisation-197-to-supply-or-prescribe-a-poison-%28Number%203%29.pdf
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/F2020L00017/3774190e-54d7-49c4-a587-4283ad28a250
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Robertson_(doctor)
https://www.tga.gov.au/structure
https://archive.org/details/briefhistoryoffu0000atta_d9i2/page/234/mode/2up?q=nightmare
I need equipment to find out whats going on with 5G and mask worms. I have the lab already.
I have most of the equipment needed (oscilloscope, Spectrum Analyser, Full electronic enginnering lab, components racks, MIDI systems, Laser analysis). If you have a high frequency SDR transciever (TX+RX Full Duplex above 6 GHz) , let me know and I can send you the experiments I have devised...if not, I need to run these tests.
They need to be done asap.
I hate grifters and Im sorry to ask, its just no other scientists or engineers are stepping up...
You really dont need collagen btw. Eat broccoli.
buymeacoffee.com/plazma
Join Odysee! Its better than youtube, you get free crypto (no CC necessary), I get crypto for it (I can get the lab equipment I need to run tests on these maskworms), and its quite simply awesome.
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
PLAZMA
Bit of a brutal video. Download and share everywhere. Mirror it and upload to other platforms. Not just Bitchute. EVERYWHERE!
People arent seeming to get the point of this video. I am scrolling through the poisons lists, but pay attention to the change in the 2016 poison licence and the newly introduced scheduling system, thats the whole point.
The documents are below. Stop bitching about what I was looking at at the time and look for yourself, it was a live stream recorded.
And not only that, it IS a poison. Their words, not mine. Its up to you what you think about it, the fact is, they changed the schedules that you can find online, the original licence for military to issue poisons by military (WTF by the way) runs from the 2016 Law and a NEW poison distribution list was issued AFTER the original military poison distribution licence was given (poisons changed in February 2020).
In a nutshell, its a rolling contract from an older system for the government via military to inject the public with a poison that was put into place and distributed by the UN Chief of Biological Weapons.
You be the judge...its fucking insane I have to keep explaining this.
References:
https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/sites/default/files/2021-03/210324-Authorisation-197-to-supply-or-prescribe-a-poison-%28Number%203%29.pdf
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/F2020L00017/3774190e-54d7-49c4-a587-4283ad28a250
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Robertson_(doctor)
https://www.tga.gov.au/structure
https://archive.org/details/briefhistoryoffu0000atta_d9i2/page/234/mode/2up?q=nightmare
I need equipment to find out whats going on with 5G and mask worms. I have the lab already.
I have most of the equipment needed (oscilloscope, Spectrum Analyser, Full electronic enginnering lab, components racks, MIDI systems, Laser analysis). If you have a high frequency SDR transciever (TX+RX Full Duplex above 6 GHz) , let me know and I can send you the experiments I have devised...if not, I need to run these tests.
They need to be done asap.
I hate grifters and Im sorry to ask, its just no other scientists or engineers are stepping up...
You really dont need collagen btw. Eat broccoli.
buymeacoffee.com/plazma
Join Odysee! Its better than youtube, you get free crypto (no CC necessary), I get crypto for it (I can get the lab equipment I need to run tests on these maskworms), and its quite simply awesome.
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
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