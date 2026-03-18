Delusions of the 'Promised Land,' the doomsday scenarios - the fact that all these absurdities are being brought up is certainly no coincidence - Prez. Erdogan of Turkey

"We all know their purpose is not just security. We all know this. Simultaneously with the attacks, the delusions of the 'Promised Land,' the doomsday scenarios — the fact that all these absurdities are being brought up is certainly no coincidence."

Turkish President Recep Erdoğan says there is much more to this war than Israel's feelings of insecurity.

"A network that has seized power, that sees itself as superior to other human beings, is dragging our region step by step into catastrophe."

Adding: The foreign ministers of Arab and Islamic countries will hold a meeting in Riyadh, today March 18, announced the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry.

Adding from last night: 💥🇮🇱Israeli media: Major damage in the Afula region of central Israel following an Iranian missile attack.