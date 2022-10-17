Joe Biden: US Must Deter 2 Nuclear Powers, China & Russia. Flood, War In Daniel 9 Confirms New Light

US will soon need to deter two major nuclear powers for
first time, White House says. Within a decade, the US will need to deter two
major nuclear weapons powers for the first time, the Biden administration has
warned, pointing to the Russian arsenal that is increasingly being brandished
by Moscow and an expanding Chinese stockpile.
17 things to do in case of nuclear war:
https://www.yahoo.com/now/nuclear-weapon-explode-17-things-154139232.html
Biden national security strategy warns China is 'most consequential' challenge for US in a 'decisive decade'
Just how worried should you be about nuclear war? Biden says very.
China sends 11 warplanes, 4 naval ships around Taiwan ahead of 20th CCP Congress
