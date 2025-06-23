Israeli strikes targeted Bldg 9 of Iran’s state broadcasting complex

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli strikes also targeted Building 9 of Iran’s state broadcasting complex.
Israel also targeted the Red Crescent (like Red Cross) building but missed.
💥🇮🇷 One of the Israeli strikes that hit Tehran.
Summary - Israel has hit the following (posted earlier, dark morning hours):
— Tehran:
• Northwestern and eastern districts were targeted by missile and drone attacks.
• A power distribution feeder in northern Tehran was damaged, causing power outages in some areas, but are not widespread & energy rerouting is underway.
• Reports of an attack on the Evin prison gate, possibly involving a microdrone or a planted explosive.
• Handball federarion building partly destroyed
• A campus of Shahid Beheshti was targeted
— Karaj & Shahr-e Rey:
• Military bases in both locations were hit.
• In Shahr-e Rey, over 200 kg of explosives, operational drones, and active microdrones were discovered in a warehouse, possibly linked to recent attacks.
— Fordow Nuclear Site (Qom Province):
• Targeted for the 2nd time.
• Situation is under control.