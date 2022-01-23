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BASES2015 Dr Robert Duncan Transhumanization
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95 views • January 23, 2022
Dr Robert Duncan delivered two lectures at the BASES2015 international conference and film festival, Marlborough, Wiltshire. Dr Duncan appeared at the Super Soldier Summit in 2013, and it was a great honour to have him come from the US to appear at this Bases Lectures event, Robert appeared on a number of US networks, and published the book Project: Soul Catcher: Secrets of Cyber and Cybernetic Warfare.
This is lecture 1 of 2.
This is lecture 1 of 2.
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