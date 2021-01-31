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NASA STS-48 UFOs Analyzed - Is It ICE Particles? The Out There Channel UFO Case#16 (15Nov2017)
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In this video, I research as much as possible about the Famous
STS-48 mission and Smoking Gun UFO footage and claims
NASA is covering up. I look at the Location, Camera, Tech Info
and did my own details Motion Tracking Graphics to understand
the footage and slowed it down and various filters.
NASA STS-48 UFOs Analyzed - Is It ICE Particles? The Out There Channel UFO Case#16
Had to render this 5 times and in the End split it and then rejoined in a video editor. I suspect my SSD is dying even though SMART
say ok.. as it bombed always about the same size file
It has some extra BLACK nothing at the end.. I forgot to clip it off
not too bad.. about 20sec?
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit
Tech Info and Some Forum Discussions from Websites
www.ufoevidence.org
en.wikipedia.org
www.metabunk.org
books.google.co.nz sample clips
scienceblogs.com
www.nasa.gov
www.express.co.uk
www.abovetopsecret.com
www.nikonweb.com
www.math.hmc.edu
http://www.jamesoberg.com/99purdue-48-speech.pdf
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
STS-48 mission and Smoking Gun UFO footage and claims
NASA is covering up. I look at the Location, Camera, Tech Info
and did my own details Motion Tracking Graphics to understand
the footage and slowed it down and various filters.
NASA STS-48 UFOs Analyzed - Is It ICE Particles? The Out There Channel UFO Case#16
Had to render this 5 times and in the End split it and then rejoined in a video editor. I suspect my SSD is dying even though SMART
say ok.. as it bombed always about the same size file
It has some extra BLACK nothing at the end.. I forgot to clip it off
not too bad.. about 20sec?
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit
Tech Info and Some Forum Discussions from Websites
www.ufoevidence.org
en.wikipedia.org
www.metabunk.org
books.google.co.nz sample clips
scienceblogs.com
www.nasa.gov
www.express.co.uk
www.abovetopsecret.com
www.nikonweb.com
www.math.hmc.edu
http://www.jamesoberg.com/99purdue-48-speech.pdf
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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