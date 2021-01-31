NASA STS-48 UFOs Analyzed - Is It ICE Particles? The Out There Channel UFO Case#16 (15Nov2017)

In this video, I research as much as possible about the FamousSTS-48 mission and Smoking Gun UFO footage and claimsNASA is covering up. I look at the Location, Camera, Tech Infoand did my own details Motion Tracking Graphics to understandthe footage and slowed it down and various filters.NASA STS-48 UFOs Analyzed - Is It ICE Particles? The Out There Channel UFO Case#16Had to render this 5 times and in the End split it and then rejoined in a video editor. I suspect my SSD is dying even though SMARTsay ok.. as it bombed always about the same size fileIt has some extra BLACK nothing at the end.. I forgot to clip it offnot too bad.. about 20sec?Thanks to the FollowingPaul S. (Music)Free Music ArchiveMarc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_editTech Info and Some Forum Discussions from Websiteswww.ufoevidence.orgen.wikipedia.orgwww.metabunk.orgbooks.google.co.nz sample clipsscienceblogs.comwww.nasa.govwww.express.co.ukwww.abovetopsecret.comwww.nikonweb.comwww.math.hmc.eduALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.