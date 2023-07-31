https://gettr.com/post/p2n112n1a49

7/27/2023 【Roy on The John Fredericks Show】Roy: As early as 2017, Mr. Miles Guo warned the world about the CCP’s “13579” plan, which is to release a biochemical weapon. Mr Guo also warned people about the danger of COVID vaccines；It’s Xi Jinping’s plan to bring disasters with the COVID vaccines so that he could take this opportunity and conquer the world.

7/27/2023 【罗伊做客The John Fredericks节目】罗伊：郭文贵先生早在2017年就警告全世界中共将释放生化武器的13579计划，并在直播中警告世人新冠疫苗的危害；习近平想通过新冠疫苗制造灾难、并趁机接管世界

