September 2, 2025

rt.com









It’s the third day of the Russian president’s very active trip to China and we’re here, in Beijing, bringing you a special coverage of all the developments, as major powers gather to reshape the global order. President Putin meets with Slovak PM Robert Fico, a valued partner and bastion of sovereign policy within the EU. The Russian leader has said Moscow and Washington could work together on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant. Observers across the globe are watching as Russian and Chinese leaders hold talks. The relations are at an unprecedented height. The two discussed the unlimited potential before them, while honoring the nations’ role in ending WWII. Things are forging ahead as Russia’s Gazprom signs a memorandum with China on construction of the new Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. Another transit route for gas supplies through Mongolia will also produce lower prices than those charged to European buyers, according to Gazprom.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





