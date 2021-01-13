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After Vaccinated #3 / Vakcinázás után
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80 views • January 13, 2021
Update 1-12-21
Mom Is getting even worse today and still don't have any answers from doctors as to how to fix this. Please pray for her I can't stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Please don't take the covid19 vaccine. I'm adding a 3rd video that she just sent me.
HUN:
Frissítés 2021. Jan 12.
Anya ma még rosszabbul van, és még mindig nincs válasza az orvosoktól arra, hogyan lehet ezt helyrehozni. Kérlek, imádkozz érte, nem bírom elviselni, hogy így lássam az anyukámat, sírni akarok, mert tudom, hogy semmit sem tehetek, hogy segítsek neki. Kérlek, ne adasd be a covid-oltóanyagot. Hozzáadok +3 videót, amit most küldött nekem."
Mom Is getting even worse today and still don't have any answers from doctors as to how to fix this. Please pray for her I can't stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Please don't take the covid19 vaccine. I'm adding a 3rd video that she just sent me.
HUN:
Frissítés 2021. Jan 12.
Anya ma még rosszabbul van, és még mindig nincs válasza az orvosoktól arra, hogyan lehet ezt helyrehozni. Kérlek, imádkozz érte, nem bírom elviselni, hogy így lássam az anyukámat, sírni akarok, mert tudom, hogy semmit sem tehetek, hogy segítsek neki. Kérlek, ne adasd be a covid-oltóanyagot. Hozzáadok +3 videót, amit most küldött nekem."
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