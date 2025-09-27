Enduring tribulation & the mark of the beast

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, April 12, 2025.





The Bible speaks of faithful and obedient men of God who went through heavy trials because of their faith in Christ.





One such man was Job who lost everything in the same way many people lost everything in 2020 follow the COVID-19 scam. What did Job do in face of severe adversity? Did he take the Lord’s name in vain as many do when things don’t go their way or when they face adversity?





The lesson that we must learn from what Job went through is that Job never gave up. He remained faithful and was eventually blessed by God as we read in Job 42 when Job received a double portion of what he had before because of his faithfulness and obedience to God.





Upon becoming a follower of The Way, Paul went through through difficult trials and heavy persecution.

Paul was also imprisoned with Silas in Acts 16. Yet, regardless of all those afflictions for the sake of Christ and sharing the gospel of the kingdom of God, the resilient apostle Paul wrote in Romans 8:35 – 39 that no trial should affect our faith in Christ.





Paul reminds us in Acts 14:22: Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.





SUNday laws will be enforced. It’s just a matter of when! Once they are enforced by law, it will represent the mark of the Vatican beast. And when they will, starting first in the United States, biblical followers of Christ who keep the commandments of God including God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment and have the faith of Jesus, will go through very difficult trials.





"Every man and woman shall repair in the morning to the divine service and sermons preached upon the Sabbath (Sunday), and in the afternoon to divine service, and catechizing, upon pain for the first fault to lose their provision and the allowance for the whole week following; for the second, to lose the said allowance and also be whipped; and for the third to suffer death."!!! Laws, and Orders, Divine, Politique, & Martial For the Colony in Virginia: first established by Sir Thomas Gates, Knight, Lieutenant - General, the 24th of May, 1610





How will you react when you will face heavy persecution and trials from your government authorities for being a biblical follower of Christ who will not comply with the pope’s mark?





Will you accept the death verdict, as CHRIST DID when He was crucified for YOU and I? Are YOU ready to die for Him as part of the tribulation that you will go through and be ready to die for Christ’s sake and for your love for the holy written word of God?





