Inside the Secret FBI Files: Comey, Trump & Divided America | Christina Bobb
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
712 followers
Follow
335 views • 1 day ago

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLU-PP-332 athttps://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code Sarah to save 20%

Former Trump attorney and DHS executive Christina Bobb returns to the program to share what she knows about a previously undisclosed room of FBI files hidden inside former FBI Director James Comey’s office. What was being kept there—and why—raises serious questions about power, secrecy, and accountability at the highest levels of federal law enforcement.

We then move beyond headlines into a real, candid conversation about Donald Trump’s intentions, the growing extremes on both sides of the political divide, and what this moment means for the country. It’s the kind of discussion many Americans are already having privately in their homes and workplaces—but rarely hear addressed openly and honestly.

You can learn more and purchase her books at https://ChristinaBobb.com

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

