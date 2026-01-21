Inside the Secret FBI Files: Comey, Trump & Divided America | Christina Bobb

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

Former Trump attorney and DHS executive Christina Bobb returns to the program to share what she knows about a previously undisclosed room of FBI files hidden inside former FBI Director James Comey’s office. What was being kept there—and why—raises serious questions about power, secrecy, and accountability at the highest levels of federal law enforcement.

We then move beyond headlines into a real, candid conversation about Donald Trump’s intentions, the growing extremes on both sides of the political divide, and what this moment means for the country. It’s the kind of discussion many Americans are already having privately in their homes and workplaces—but rarely hear addressed openly and honestly.

