Reading, Writing & Radicalism

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Sexualized Education
* Education still a battlefield ahead of midterms.
* Unions: concerned parents are ‘extremists’.
* Teachers unions want to produce liberal foot soldiers.
* So much for diversity, equity and inclusion; all these people stand for is exclusion.
* Enough is enough.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 September 2022