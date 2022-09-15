Reading, Writing & Radicalism

Sexualized Education
* Education still a battlefield ahead of midterms.
* Unions: concerned parents are ‘extremists’.
* Teachers unions want to produce liberal foot soldiers.
* So much for diversity, equity and inclusion; all these people stand for is exclusion.
* Enough is enough.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 14 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.