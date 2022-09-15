Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reading, Writing & Radicalism
10 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

Sexualized Education

* Education still a battlefield ahead of midterms.

* Unions: concerned parents are ‘extremists’.

* Teachers unions want to produce liberal foot soldiers.

* So much for diversity, equity and inclusion; all these people stand for is exclusion.

* Enough is enough.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 14 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312328948112

Keywords
activismpedophilialaura ingrahamliberalismsex educationprogressivismgender identityleftismperversionradicalismpornographyradicalizationextremismdeviancyteachers union

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket