Power To The Parents

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What Happened To Our Schools?
* Schools used to teach reading and writing.
* Our schools just aren’t like they used to be.
* Parents stopped paying attention.
* The gubment doesn’t want parents involved; it wants you to be dumb.
* Choice will raise quality of education.
* School choice is the answer to education issues.
* You’re not allowed to improve schools.
* The college scam: universities are flush with $, but you’re paying for someone else to go.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 August 2022