Power To The Parents

What Happened To Our Schools?

* Schools used to teach reading and writing.

* Our schools just aren’t like they used to be.

* Parents stopped paying attention.

* The gubment doesn’t want parents involved; it wants you to be dumb.

* Choice will raise quality of education.

* School choice is the answer to education issues.

* You’re not allowed to improve schools.

* The college scam: universities are flush with $, but you’re paying for someone else to go.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311406466112

