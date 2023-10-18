Create New Account
Protests Spread Across Middle East After Gaza Hospital Blast | WSJ News
Published 13 hours ago

Protests Spread Across Middle East After Gaza Hospital Blast | WSJ News


Police in Lebanon fired tear gas at protesters near the U.S. embassy in Beirut as protests erupted across the Middle East, including in Turkey and Jordan, following a blast at a hospital compound in Gaza.

Photo: Bilal Hussein/Associated Press

Keywords
isrealretaliationdeclaration of warhamas conflictus embassy in lebanon

