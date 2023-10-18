Protests Spread Across Middle East After Gaza Hospital Blast | WSJ News
Police in Lebanon fired tear gas at protesters near the U.S. embassy in Beirut as protests erupted across the Middle East, including in Turkey and Jordan, following a blast at a hospital compound in Gaza.
Photo: Bilal Hussein/Associated Press
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.