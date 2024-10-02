Red Pill Nation Hangout #399

1. 14:11 The Trump/Harris debate is a non-starter ABC News called out for clear bias

2. 35:20 YouTube continuing to go on shutdown purge Candace Owens among them

3. 54:46 Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio

4. 1:03:49 Hollywood Section

A) Brie Larson is in line to play Darth Revan in the upcoming Star Wars movie

B) Matt Walsh’s movie “Am I Racist” causing backlash, quitting employees and Anti White Racist Twitter accounts shut down

5. 1:32:06 US, UK & NATO ramp up war stance on Russia 1:32:06

6. 1:49:39 O’Keefe Media Exposes Election Bias by Google on its Search Engine

7. 2:03:02 Surprise! Colt Grey the Apalachee High School in Georgia Shooter was Woke Activist and School had an early warning





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/