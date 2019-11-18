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Do Vaccines Cause Autism?
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81 views • November 18, 2019
Rates of autism have skyrocketed 1000% since 1990, yet defenders of vaccines and the pharmaceutical industry keep scratching their heads in confusion: What could be causing this? Lots of clues point to vaccines as one of the primary contributing factors to increased rates of autism. In this episode of the Truth Podcast: Question Everything I discuss the possible links between autism and vaccines.
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http://www.twitter.com/truthpodcastQE
http://www.facebook.com/truthpodcastqe
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