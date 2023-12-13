Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 11-12





▪️In the Kup'yans'k sector, Russian troops continue offensive operations and are fighting on the northern outskirts of Syn'kivka. However, the village will not be liberated soon: the enemy is trying with all its might to hold this important defense line on the outskirts of Kup'yans'k.





▪️South of Pervomais'k, the Russian forces are fighting on the outskirts of Zahoruykivka, having advanced one kilometer towards the village. In addition, Russian Armed Forces approached the eastern outskirts of Ivanivka, forcing the AFU to redeploy units from other areas.





▪️Meanwhile, on the northern flank of Bakhmut there is fierce fighting near Bohdanivka and the Chasiv Yar - Khromove highway. The command of the Azov 3rd assault brigade was forced to send the unit to the rear for additional staffing due to heavy losses in manpower.





▪️West of Bakhmut, Russian troops pushed the enemy out of the forest belt adjacent to the 8th Stavok pond. In Klishchiivka, after taking the 215.7 height, the Russian Armed Forces expanded their zone of control by 200 meters.





▪️To the south of the Avdiivka fortified area, the Russian army has moved to a new stage of the offensive after a powerful artillery preparation. Russian Armed Forces units established control over the Vynohradnyky residential area and gained a foothold on the outskirts of Kolosova street, effectively entering the urban area.

▪️Southwest of Avdiivka, Russian units are trying to reach the southern outskirts of Sjeverne and Tonen'ke. Slightly to the west, the Russian Armed Forces aviation and artillery are actively working on the AFU positions in Pervomais'ke, clearing the way for assault units.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU continue to hold the bridgehead in Krynki despite regular losses. Taking advantage of bad weather, the enemy moved six groups by motorboats to houses in the central part of the village.